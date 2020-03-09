Biden holds lead

Michigan

The news keeps getting worse for Bernie Sanders in Michigan, as Joe Biden looks set to extend his delegate lead there on Tuesday. A Detroit Free Press poll released Monday put the former vice president’s lead in Michigan at 24 points, its highest yet recorded in the state. In a poll taken just after Super Tuesday, Michigan Democrats preferred Biden by 51%, followed by 27% for Sanders, 13% who declined to answer and 9% for other. Sanders noted that a similar poll in 2016 showed Hillary Clinton with a 25-point lead in Michigan, which he went on to win narrowly.