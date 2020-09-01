Biden condemns Portland violence

Detroit

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Sunday called violence at protests in Portland, Oregon, unacceptable. He challenged President Donald Trump to stop “recklessly encouraging” it, after one person was killed during clashes between rival groups. Demonstrations against racism and police brutality have swept the United States since the death in May of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.—Agencies