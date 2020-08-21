Biden accepted Democratic nomination for President

Amer ishaq Soharwardi

Bureau Chief Washington DC

“We need a president who cares for American values, who cares for us. Our President has miserably failed in keeping the country on the right track,” was the speech delivered at Wilmington, Ohio by Joe Biden.

It was a historic moment when on Thursday Joe Biden, who often dwells on the darkness of President Donald Trump, accepted the Democratic nomination for president promising to lead America down a “path of hope and light.”

Biden further said The current president has cloaked American anger for far too long. Too much anger, too much division. Here and now I give you my word — if you entrust me with the presidency, I’ll draw on the best of us, not the worst.

About COVID 19 Biden said “And this president, if he is re-elected, you know what will happen. Cases and deaths will remain far too high. More mom and pop businesses will close their doors, this time for good. Working families will struggle to get by. And yet the wealthiest 1% will get tens of billions of dollars in new tax breaks. And the assault on the affordable care act will continue until it is destroyed.”

“Our economy is in tatters, with Black, Latino, Asian American, and Native American communities bearing the brunt of it. And after all this time, the president still does not have a plan. Well, I do. If I’m president on day one we’ll implement the national strategy I’ve been laying out since March. We’ll develop and deploy rapid tests with results available immediately.”

About systematic racism Biden Said Just a week ago yesterday was the third anniversary of the events in Charlottesville. Remember seeing those neo-Nazis and Klansmen and white supremacists coming out of the fields with lighted torches? Veins bulging? Spewing the same anti-Semitic bile heard across Europe in the ’30s?”

“Remember the violent clash that ensued between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it? Remember what the president said? There were quote, “very fine people on both sides.” It was a wake-up call for us as a country. And for me, a call to action.