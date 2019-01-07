Bidding runs at the toss?

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Team India has retained the tradition of winning the Test match where the toss was won. India are the only team in the last four years to have always won a Test if they’ve won the toss.

“In last twelve months you can see no team has come near to (our performance) whenever we have won the toss”, captain Kohli has said in his media interaction in Sydney.

And yes, no side has ever lost a Test match after making a 600+ total (Thank you Mohandas Menon).

Interestingly, Keith Bradshaw, the SACA (South Australia Cricket Association) chief has suggestion for the toss.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Adelaide, he says, “It (the toss) reminded me of an interesting concept raised during my time at Lord’s. I received a letter from someone who suggested captains should bid runs for the right to choose whether to bat or bowl”.

“The suggestion was this may take away home ground advantages where sometimes pitches have been prepared to suit the home side”.

It may be noted here that Bradshaw, during his tenure with the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) as CEO, had introduced a 5-minute bell concept. The bell is rung to signify the imminent start of play, and sinece 2007 when it was first introduced, it has become a great honour for the players or the officials to be invited to ring it on the morning of a Test match.

“I felt that this (auction at the toss) was a suggestion worthy of considering further. I will suggest to discuss at the MCC meetings”, he signed off.

