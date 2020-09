Our Correspondent

Dera Ghazi Khan

Police on Sunday foiled a bid to illegally transfer Rs70m via a hundi channel from Islamabad. They arrested three people for their alleged involvement in the smuggling attempt.

According to District Police Officer, DG Khan, Akhtar Farooq, they have arrested three people who were trying to transfer an amount of Rs76.8 million, a news channel said. The arrested accused were identified as Shafiq, Imdad and Javed.