Bid to smuggle non-custom paid cigarettes

The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Tuesday thwarted smuggling bid at the Allama Iqbal International airport Lahore.

According to the ASF spokesperson, a passenger named Amjad Javed, flying to Jeddah via Pakistan International Airlines’(PIA) flight-759 was taken into custody while boarding along with 22 bundles of smuggled cigarettes.

The non-custom paid cigarettes bundles were handed over the Pakistan Customs. The passenger was later allowed to travel to his destination.—INP