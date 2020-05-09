Bid to smuggle masks, kits from airport foiled

A bid to smuggle a large quantity of face masks and testing kits from the Lahore Airport was foiled on Saturday. According to details, the material was to be smuggled to United Kingdom via cargo section of the Allama Iqbal International Airport. The Customs authorities while foiling the bid recovered 153,900 masks and 4,950 testing kits from the UK bound cargo consignment.

The material was booked under the name of Razzaq International and Syed Associate as both of them tried to smuggle the items in the guise of cloth material. The sources said that the face masks and testing kits are taken into the possession by the Custom authorities and a case is being registered against the companies’ owners.