Bid to smuggle heroin foiled

Rawalpindi

The Airport Security Force foiled a bid to smuggle heroin to Dubai and arrested one smuggler from Benazir Bhutto International Airport on Wednesday. During routine checking ,ASF arrested Usman Maqbool, resident of District Lahore at BBI Airport and recovered heroin tactfully concealed in his chain (Artificial Jewellery) The ASF handed over the accused to Anti-Narcotics Force for further investigations.

While in another attempt ASF arrested a man Nadeem Shah, resident of Haripur, who was proceeding to Manchester by a PIA flight-PK-701 and recovered 3 bullets from his custody.—APP