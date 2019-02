Rawalpindi

The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled a bid to smuggle hashish to Karachi and arrested one smuggler from Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday.

During routine check-in ,ASF arrested Zeenat Ullah resident of District Laki Murawat at the Airport and recovered 570 grams hashish tactfully concealed in his trolley bag.

The ASF handed over the accused to the Anti-Narcotics Force and further investigation is underway.—APP

