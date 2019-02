The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled a bid to smuggle one kilogram hashish to Doha and arrested an accused here on Friday. The ASF sources said that during search of baggage of a passenger identified as Abdul Hakeem leaving from Doha (Qatar) through a private airline private at New Islamabad International Airport, one kilogram high quality hashish worth million of rupees in international market was recovered.—INP

