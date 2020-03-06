Bid to smuggle 80,000 surgical masks foiled

Staff Reporter

Airport authorities on Friday foiled an attempt to smuggle at least 80,000 surgical masks, weighing 700 kilogrammes, at the New Islamabad Airport. Customs officials said the masks were being smuggled to Bangkok and Qatar.

The masks were recovered from three passengers. However, the customs staff allowed them to travel after seizing masks. Taking advantage of the recent hike in the demand for such masks, smugglers are seeking to make a profit. The masks are being used to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has led to a significant increase in mask prices in many countries.