On a tip-off, Additional Collector Customs Tayyeba Moheed Kiyani along with officials of the department raided air freight unit (AFU) at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.
During search of bundle of bed-sheets booked for Orbit Euro, 130 Old Street London by Bismillah Enterprises Shah Jamal, seven kilogram heroin packet in 14 packets (Each packed containing 1/2kg heroin) worth 70 million rupees in international market was recovered.
The recovered heroin was seized and after registering a case against owner of Bismillah Enterprises, investigation was kicked off.—INP
Bid to smuggle 7kg heroin to UK foiled
