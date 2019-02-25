Bid to smuggle 7kg heroin to UK foiled

The custom officials foiled and bid to smuggle seven kilogram heroin worth million of rupees in international market to London here on Sunday.

On a tip-off, Additional Collector Customs Tayyeba Moheed Kiyani along with officials of the department raided air freight unit (AFU) at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

During search of bundle of bed-sheets booked for Orbit Euro, 130 Old Street London by Bismillah Enterprises Shah Jamal, seven kilogram heroin packet in 14 packets (Each packed containing 1/2kg heroin) worth 70 million rupees in international market was recovered.

The recovered heroin was seized and after registering a case against owner of Bismillah Enterprises, investigation was kicked off.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp