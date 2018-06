The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled a bid to smuggle ice heroin to Saudi Arabia, arrested a passenger at New Islamabad Airport on Saturday.

The ASF sources said that during search of baggage of a passenger leaving for Riyadh through a private airline flight, 342 gram ice heroin concealed in cigarette boxes was recovered.

The ASF confiscated the drug, off-loaded and arrested the accused who was later handed over to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.—INP

Related