Bid to smuggle 2.038 kg heroin to Saudi Arabia foiled, accused held at Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD : The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled a bid to smuggle over two kilogram heroin to Saudi Arabia and arrested a drug pusher at Islamabad Airport on Sunday.

The ASF sources said that during search of baggage of a passenger leaving for Jeddah through a private airline flight at Islamabad International Airport, 2.038 kilogram heroin hidden in clothes was recovered.

The accused identified as Zarwarli, hailing from district Swabi of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was offloaded and arrested.

The detainee and recovered heroin worth million rupees in the international market was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) which after registering a case against him have started an investigation.

Share on: WhatsApp