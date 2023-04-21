Bid to smuggle 12kg heroin to Punjab foiled

In an anti-narcotics operation, the ANF foiled an attempt to smuggle 12kg heroin to Punjab from Peshawar on Friday.

The ANF impounded a truck near Chanab Toll Plaza on Gujrat GT Road and recovered 12kg heroin. The police arrested two accused from Peshawar involved in the drug peddling. In another action, the ANF recovered 2kg ice from a parcel being dispatched to Bahrain from GPO, Islamabad. The ice was concealed in tins of milk powder. The anti-narcotic force also recovered 10kg charas from a car near Mastung Bypass and arrested an accused belonging to Qalat.