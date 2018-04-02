Bid to smuggle 1.5kg heroin foiled

The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled a bid to smuggle one and half kilogram heroin to London and arrested an accused here on Sunday.

The ASF sources said that during checking of baggage of a London bound passenger at Benazir Bhutto International Airport Islamabad, 1.5 kilogram heroin hidden in the shoes was recovered.

The accused Asif Khan, stated to be UK national was arrested and recovered heroin worth millions of rupees in international market was confiscated.—INP

