Bid to smuggle 1.25kg ice heroin to Muscat foiled

The Airport Security Force (ASF) foiled a bid to smuggle over one kilogram ice heroin to Muscat and arrested two including mother and daughter here at Islamabad Airport on Monday.

The ASF sources said that during search of baggage of two passengers including Shabnam Riaz and her son Arbaqan, leaving for Muscat through a private airline flight at New Islamabad International Airport, 1.25 kilogram heroin concealed in clothes packing was recovered.

The ASF arrested the culprits and seized the recovered drug.

The recovered ice heroin and the detainees were handed over to ANF later which after registering a case against them started an investigation.—INP

Related