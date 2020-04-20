Bid to leave city with ‘dead body’ in ambulance foiled

In what appeared to be an effective policing at entry and exit points in the city to enforce coronavirus lockdown, the city police on Monday foiled a bid from a group of people to leave the city in an ambulance with a dead body.

According to SSP Malir Ali Raza, an ambulance was moving out from the city with a dead body and 10 other family members when police intercepted the vehicle within Gadap Town police station remits.

The personnel found a man lying on the ambulance stretcher, pretending to be dead. However, during an in-depth probe and questioning, it was found that they were travelling to Dipalpur, a city in Okara district.

The ambulance was carrying 10 people including women and children, said Ali Raza adding that the driver had booked the transportation for Rs 52,000 and also arranged fake death documents to cover-up the story.

The police have taken into possession the ambulance and fake documents, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that overall 224 people have been arrested and 75 cases registered against them in the Sindh province for violating coronavirus lockdown orders on Saturday.

More than half of the arrests were made from Karachi, 138, with 51 cases registered against them.