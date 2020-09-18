Bid to kidnap woman foiled, two held

Staff Reporter

The Motorway Police foiled a bid to kidnap a woman here on Friday and arrested to abductors besides recovery of arms.

According to spokesman of Motorway Police, taxi rider abductors were taking kidnapped woman to unknown location when the lady called for help after she saw Motorway Police near Mandra at National High-

way.

The Motorway Police chases the taxi, arrested both kidnappers Sohail Idrees and Shehzad with a 30 bore pistol and rescue the abducted woman.

A case was registered against the nabbed abductors and investigation was under-

way.