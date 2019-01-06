Bid to curtail powers of Sindh police exposes mentality of provincial rulers

Staff Reporter

General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sindh, and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the bid of provincial rulers to curtail the powers of Sindh police shows their dictatorial mentality and deep desire to politicize the police department.

Commenting on the issue of curtailment in powers of IGP Sindh here on Sunday, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that to make the police department working like a personal servant is a dark conspiracy of the ruling party against the province of Sindh. He said the rulers want to control Sindh with police force but we will not let them doing so.

He said Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab has already made the anti-corruption department an ‘aunty corruption’ department, and like previous minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, he has looted the Sindh information department with both hands.

The General Secretary PTI Sindh said there is no political standing of Murtaza Wahab as the voters had already rejected him by giving just 4000 votes, and now a ministerial committee has been formed on police powers under his chair which is a cruel joke. He said the Sindh police was depoliticized in the period of IGP A D Khuwaja, who worked hard to raise moral of Sindh police. He said when A D Khuwaja presented suggestions to further improve the performance of Sindh police, the provincial rulers rejected them.

Haleem Adil said the Sindh government once again wants to control the Sindh police through ministerial committee, which is dictatorship and inference into a free policing.

He said the PTI would fully oppose this move in assembly. He said other opposition parties should also support us to b lock such amendment. He said the opposition should join hands against the anti-people steps of the PPP government.

Commenting on a speech of Asif Zardari, the PTI leader said it is shame that a dacoit has announced proudly that he is booked in 50 cases. He said Zardari and his lackeys only believe in corruption and looting taxpayers, money. He said Asif Zardari is concerned only about the mills of the Omni Group. He said the mission of Asif Zardari is to serve Ayan Ali and the mission of Imran Khan is to serve the people.

He said due to the thieves like Asif Zardari and Murad Shah the water of Sindh province is being stolen. He said Benazir Bhutto’s vision was not such low to declare people like Asif Zardari as the heritage of her party.

Haleem Adil said those are afraid of their arrest would soon join Nawaz Sharif in Adyala Jail. He said the people have already noted defeat in the tone of Zardari and their lackeys in their political rallies and no one could save the corruption mafia from its logical end.

Share on: WhatsApp