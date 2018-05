Quetta

A terror attempt for destroying the railway track in Dasht Town of Kharan was foiled as homemade bomb was found soon after an explosion occurred at the same site Thursday morning.

According to the bomb disposal squad (BDS) officials, explosive device was kept in a pressure cooker near the track. Explosive material weighing 18 to 20 kilogrammes was used in the homemade bomb, which was a timed device, they added.—INP