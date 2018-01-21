Bid to rape anti-polio worker

Our Correspondent

Muzaffargarh

A group of men attempted to rape an anti-polio campaign worker in Muzaffargarh district, police said on Saturday.

Wasim Gopang, police spokesman in Muzaffargarh, said the woman alleged that four men dragged her into a room, stripped her lower dress off, took pictures of her and attempted to rape her but her screaming attracted others and the suspects got away.

The incident happened on Friday when the woman was working in a home during the anti-polio drive.

Gopang said the men were later identified but were not detained. A local court granted them interim bail but investigators were trying to have their bails cancelled.