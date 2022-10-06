BIBF launches Islamic Insurance qualification in Egypt

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), region’s premiere training and development provider, has announced its professional certificate in the field of Islamic insurance (Takaful) in Egypt, in partnership with the Egyptian Insurance Institute (EII).

This came during the visit of Chief Executive Officer of the Egyptian Insurance Institute, Mr. Mohamed Hussain Al Dashish to the BIBF premises, where means to enhance training cooperation in various banking and financial fields were discussed.

On this occasion, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh stated, “There has been a global increase in the adoption for Islamic insurance (Takaful) with projections to grow even further. However, there is a gap in the availability of strong professional qualifications in Islamic Insurance (Takaful) to facilitate the capacity building of Takaful professionals.

Therefore, as the oldest Islamic finance professional qualifications provider in the world, the BIBF has developed the Takaful Professional Qualification to fill this global gap and build qualified professionals in the Takaful space.”

Dr. Al Shaikh also added that the BIBF excellence in meeting the growing training needs in Islamic insurance and banking has contributed significantly in promoting the growth of these sectors, and paved the way for further cooperation with various institutions around the world through providing specialised professional qualifications; placing the Kingdom of Bahrain at the forefront globally for its outstanding educational and training opportunities.

On his part, Mr. Mohamed Hussein Al Dashish, expressed his pride to collaborate with the BIBF to launch this prestigious programme, which will open the horizon for further cooperation between the two entities, praising the institute’s distinguished level of quality and the professional qualifications it provides in various fields of banking and finance, especially Islamic banking and insurance.

He also added that the programme targets insurance professionals and those who wish to develop their professional career in Islamic insurance, as one of the most promising sectors in the region and globally.—Zawya News