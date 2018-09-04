Biased attitude towards Muslim women negation of West’s women rights claim: Siraj

Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the hatred and biased attitude of the West towards Muslim women negates its own claim of being the champion of women rights.

In telephonic conversation with the President of the International Muslim Women Union, Dr Samiha Raheel Qazi on Tuesday, on the occasion of international Hijab Day, Sirajul Haq said the West was becoming a battle ground of racial and fascist ideas and hatred and narrow mindedness for the Muslims was intensifying.

He said the Muslim women had rendered matchless sacrifices to secure the right of Hijab but the west was denying this right to the Muslim women. Girl students wearing Hijab and scarf were being expelled from schools and colleges .On the other hand, the people ridiculing Islamic signs and symbols were being honoured, he added.

The JI chief lauded the efforts of the International Muslim Women Union for the promotion of Hijab as it had created awareness about Hijab all over the world. He said that the International Hijab Day on September 04 reminded one of the minor girl who embraced martyrdom in a German court and of the Turkish lady who lost her citizenship and membership of the parliament for the same cause.

Sirajul Haq said that Pakistan was an Islamic country and a Muslim society and there was need to provide an Islamic environment to the women wherein they could lead their lives in accordance with religion and ideology as this was also the demand of the constitution of the country.—INP

