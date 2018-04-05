Bhutto’s 39th death anniversary observed

Rawalpindi

The 39th death anniversary of Pakistan People’s Party’s founding chairman and Former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) was observed here on Wednesday with a pledge to continue his mission. On the occasion Quran Khawani was held in Jinnah Park and dua was offered for the departed soul. Bhutto Langar was also distributed among the participants. The function was arranged by the local PPP leadership. Former Minister of State Sardar Saleem Haider speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest said ZAB devoted his life for the people and democracy.

He created awareness among the people about social, civil, economic and political rights among the masses and stabilized the country by uniting the four provinces. Speaking on the occasion, President city chapter Baber Khan Jadoon said that 1973 constitution, which was passed with consensus by all political parties in parliament at the time, was a monumental achievement of ZAB.

“He said ZAB wanted to strengthen democracy in the country and accepted gallows in the struggle for the rights of the poor and powerless of society” he said, adding that Bhutto refused to bow before the military dictator Zia ul Haq.

PPP leaders including Raja Imran Ashraf,Ch Asad Pervez,Rasheed Mir,Anjum Paracha,Nasir Mir , Khalid Nawaz,Naveed Kanwal ,Tahir Gondal,Nilofar Buktair and Sohail Mukhtar attended the function.

People Students Federation (PSF), People Youth Organisation (PYO), Woman Wing, Peoples Lawyers Forums (PLF)and People’s Unity of PIA also participated in the event. Elaborate security arrangements were made on the occasion as walk-through gates were installed to avoid any untoward incident.—APP