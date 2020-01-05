Bhutto made Pakistan nuclear power: Durrani

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, founder of Pakistan People’s Party, was brave and patriotic leader of Pakistan, who and his daughter Shaheed Mohatarma Benazir Bhutto, the first woman prime minister of Pakistan, sacrificed their lives for promotion of democracy and for people of Pakistan hence a large number of people are followers of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

This was said by Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, the speaker Sindh Assembly, while celebrating 92nd birth anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, in the premises of Kot-Durrani, here on Sunday. Despite a lot of obstacles Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made Pakistan nuclear power country and did not succumbed to any pressure and made it possible and termed only efforts of Shaheed Bhutto and stressed upon the die hard workers of PPP to carry the philaphey of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and he recalled and quotes of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.