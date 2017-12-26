Bhutto family never been provided justice: Rabbani

All set to mark BB’ death anniversary tomorrow

Larkana

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Raza Rabbani claimed on Monday that the judicial murder of former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was an international conspiracy as Bhutto family never been given justice. Talking to the media in Larkana, the Senate chairman said that enemies of the country did not want to see a democratic Pakistan move forward.

“An international conspiracy was hatched to arrange the judicial murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. His daughter Benazir was also martyred on the streets of Rawalpindi,” Rabbani added. The PPP leader was of the opinion that the foes of democracy has attacked at Pakistan sovereignty by murdering Benazir Bhutto, otherwise the interior and foreign policy directions of the country would have been much different.

Meanwhile Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Monday visited the mausoleum of Bhutto’s family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh some 30 Kms from here on the eve of forthcoming 10th Death Anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to be held on Wednesday. He visited the grave of former prime minister and chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He laid a floral wreath at the grave and offered ‘Fateha’ for ‘Isal-i-Sawab’. Mian Raza Rabbani was accompanied by the General Secretary PPP Sindh Waqar Mehdi, MPA Muhammad Ali Bhutto, Rasheed Rabbani, Abdul Fateh Bhutto, DC Larkana. SSP Larkana, Leaders and workers of PPP and others sat there for some time.

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani also laid floral wreath at the grave of founder Chairman of PPP and former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and offered ‘Fateha’. Later, he also visited the graves of Former Chairperson of PPP and first Lady Begum Nusrat Bhutto.—INP