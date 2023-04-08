Bhutta visits Bhalwal Industrial Estate

Provincial Industries and Commerce Secretary Ehsan Bhutta has visited Bhalwal Industrial Estate.

During the visit, Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chief Executive Officer briefed the secretary about various facets of the industrial estate including plots, infrastructure development and the industries operating in the industrial estate, according to Industries Department’s spokesman here Saturday.

The secretary also visited the grid station being constructed there and directed the management to complete it by May 31, 2023. The secretary also took inspected the gas works being done by the SNGPL.—APP