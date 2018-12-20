BHU to be functional in January

Rawalpindi

The Basic Health Unit (BHU) Dhama Syeda completed at the cost of Rs 45.647 million in rural area of Tehsil Rawalpindi will be made fully functional in the first week of January , said Director Finance and Planning District Health Authority Dr Ali Ehsan here Thursday.

Talking to APP, Ali said the provision of adequate health services especially for mother and child health care to the people of the rural areas was the top priority of the Punjab Government He said the completion of BHU is in final stages and medical equipment is being installed at the center. In addition, BHU would become functional in the first week of January and will operate round the clock 7 days a week, he added He said health department was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in rural areas of Rawalpindi and would use all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp