Bhittai Art Council’s ‘Umar Marvi’ enthralls audience

Zubair Qureshi

The weekend has been quite entertaining for the theatre lovers as some of the folk love tales were staged at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in connection with its on-going 12th National Theatre Festival on Sunday.

Bhittai Art Council Hyderabad presented on Sunday evening a popular Sindhi folk tale in the Sindhi language play Umar Maarui, highlighting the women’s struggle in the contemporary context. It was a rare opportunity for a large number of Sindhi speaking audience living in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Attendance of a large number of visitors reflect the increasing interest of common people in the traditional theatre in the city where the quality cultural events are not a frequent deal. The live depiction of one of the most famous folk stories of Sindh was written by Shahnawaz Bhatti and directed by Rafique Essani. The play is about a woman’s fight for her self-respect and honor and how she deals with everything she faces with courage and valour.

The Quetta-based highly motivated theatre enthusiasts of the Al-Faiz Theatre Group presented the great love-tale from Balochistan Hani Shah Mureed. A beloved epic ballad of Balochi folklore has the same importance for the Balochistan what Romeo and Juliet is to English-speaking lands. The story mirrors the life of the Baloch heroes and their emotions and philosophical ideas (God, evil, predestination). The hero of the story Sheh Mureed (or Shaih Moreed) and the heroine Hani are symbols of pure and tragic love. The story dates back to the 15th century, which is considered to be the heroic age of Balochistan and the classical period of Balochi literature.