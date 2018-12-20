Bhara Kau police held 9 gamblers

Islamabad Bhara Kau police Thursday arrested nine gamblers during raid at ‘Simly Dam road’ and recovered stake money and other valuables from them, a police spokesman said.

On a tip off, he said SP (City) Saad Aziz constituted a special team under supervision of Assistant Sub-Inspector Mian Imran and others.

This team raided at the informed place near Simly Dam road and nabbed nine gamblers identified as Waseem Tariq, Shakir, Bilal, Ashfaq, Zahid, Safee, Ashfaq Masih, Akhtar and Sajid. Police team recovered Rs14,880 , mobile phones and other items from them. Case has been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp