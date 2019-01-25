Bhara Kahu housing scheme

Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) has resolved the route issue for Bhara Kau Housing Scheme and agreement related to its development as well as construction work would be finalized within one week. It was stated by the officials of FGEHF during a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and works here on Thursday.

The Senate committee decided to review the agreement about development as well construction work in detail during the next meeting.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp