Bhaderwah, Kishtwar shut against killings in Valley

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed in Bhaderwah and other areas of Jammu region, today, against the killing of innocent civilians by the Indian troops in Srinagar, Shopian and other areas of the Kashmir Valley.

Call for the strike has been given by Anjuman-e-Islamia Bhaderwah to support the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) and express solidarity with the people of the Kashmir Valley.

The AIB President, Pervaiz Ahmed Sheikh, in a statement issued in Jammu termed the killing of civilians by the Indian troops as the most heinous and bloody acts. “It seems that for Mehbooba administration, it has become an order of the day to kill and injure innocent civilians. Perhaps this is the only way she can remain in good books of her masters in Delhi,” he said.—KMS