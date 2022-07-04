Bezos slams Biden for asking gas outlets to lower prices

Amazon founder and the World’s third-richest man, Jeff Bezos, reignited his feud with the White House over the weekend when he slammed President Joe Biden for urging gas outlets to cut down petrol prices.

In a tweet on Saturday, Biden urged that the companies drop gasoline prices, which have risen to about $5 per gallon in many areas of the country, claiming that “this is a time of war and global peril.”

“Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now,” Biden directed companies.

— President Biden (@POTUS) July 2, 2022

Bezos soon after wrote on Twitter: “Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics.”

— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) July 3, 2022

On Sunday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre rejected the criticism from Bezos, arguing that oil prices had dropped by about $15 a barrel in the past month while prices at the pump had “barely” fallen.

“But I guess it’s not surprising that you think oil and gas companies using market power to reap record profits at the expense of the American people is the way our economy is supposed to work,” she wrote on Twitter.

— Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) July 3, 2022

Bezos has locked horns with Biden’s administration in the past. In May, he accused Biden of misleading the public and blamed his administration for a spike in inflation