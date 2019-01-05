Beyond polio eradication

THE Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Thursday recommended to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval of the Emergency Plan for Polio Eradication worth $ 986.3 million. The forum was informed that polio will be eradicated from Pakistan by the end of 2019. However, two years would be required for follow up and complete eradication of its core reservoirs.

As stated by Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtiar, Polio eradication is a national priority and it needs a holistic action plan to ensure zero polio cases in Pakistan as per national and global commitments. Pakistan, in collaboration with two UN entities – UNICEF and WHO – is working hard to achieve the cherished objective of making Pakistan polio free at the soonest. The country has achieved successes as a result of a series of targeted and country-wide polio vaccination campaigns but still there are gaps because of social factors and regional situation. It is because of this that the last phase of about $326 million, launched in 2014 with the hope that the crippling disease would be eradicated within the timeframe of the programme, could not produce desired results and polio cases started to re-emerge over the past couple of years, leading to travel ban on Pakistanis travelling abroad. Renewed efforts are being made to get rid of the disease with the cooperation of Ulema and other leaders of public opinion. However, it is quite difficult to ensure hundred percent coverage in the KP especially formerly FATA region and Balochistan where cross-border movement also creates complications for the success of any drive besides issues of inaccessibility and taboos. The next phase will have to be result-oriented as the country cannot afford to spare huge allocations repeatedly from its scant resources. This is particularly so when other diseases like Hepatitis, TB and Malaria are killing thousands of people annually and both the provincial and federal governments have been found wanting in tackling the situation satisfactorily.

