ISLAMABAD – Authorities have started stringent action against organized rackets which are involved in malpractices to trick inflation-hit people by using social media apps, and are even involved in extortion and blackmail.
After hundreds of complaints and shocking suicide cases, Pakistani officials started action against illegal loan apps, and slapped ban over 40 of them.
As the high-level investigations are underway, FIA, Ministry of IT and Telecom, and other officials join hands to leave no space for these platforms.
Illegal Loan Apps in Pakistan
- Superb Loans
- Fair Loans
- Plati Loans
- UrCash
- MyCash
- Debit Campsite
- Loan Credit Cash
- Easy Mobile Loans
- Fori Qarz Online Personal Loan
- Easy Loans Credit Fast Pay
- Little Cash- Mobile Loans
- FinMore- Online Credit Loans
- ZetaLoan- Easy Credit Wallet
- Qarza Pocket -Personal Funds
- Asaan Qarza- credit loans
- Fast Loan
- Harsha Tube – Quick Money
- Loanclub
- Tazza Centre – Get Money Soon
- Aasan Lab – Easy Apply Money
- CashCredit-Online Loan money bee
- Galaxy Loan
- TiCash
- CashPro-Immediate Approval
- Rose Cash – Loan Cash
- HamdardLoan
- Bee Cash
- Yocash
- Sallam Loan – Online Loan App
- Whale
- Zenn Park -Easy Instant Help
- Get Welfare
- LendHome
- QuickCash
- Mrloan
- 567 Speed Loan
- Rico Box – Easy Apply Online
- Fori Instant Loans
- 99 Fast Cash Loan
- Apple Qist Qarz
- BG Loan
- Swift Loans
A resident of Rawalpindi committed suicide after being blackmailed as he failed to return the loan payment. FIA, and other departments are probing the case from every aspect and nab the suspects.
‘Foreigners behind scam apps’
Amid the probe, FIA revealed that several local facilitators are involved who are doing scam with the help of foreigners. Offiicals also traced several contact numbers linked with culprits.
