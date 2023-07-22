ISLAMABAD – Authorities have started stringent action against organized rackets which are involved in malpractices to trick inflation-hit people by using social media apps, and are even involved in extortion and blackmail.

After hundreds of complaints and shocking suicide cases, Pakistani officials started action against illegal loan apps, and slapped ban over 40 of them.

As the high-level investigations are underway, FIA, Ministry of IT and Telecom, and other officials join hands to leave no space for these platforms.

Illegal Loan Apps in Pakistan

Superb Loans

Fair Loans

Plati Loans

UrCash

MyCash

Debit Campsite

Loan Credit Cash

Easy Mobile Loans

Fori Qarz Online Personal Loan

Easy Loans Credit Fast Pay

Little Cash- Mobile Loans

FinMore- Online Credit Loans

ZetaLoan- Easy Credit Wallet

Qarza Pocket -Personal Funds

Asaan Qarza- credit loans

Fast Loan

Harsha Tube – Quick Money

Loanclub

Tazza Centre – Get Money Soon

Aasan Lab – Easy Apply Money

CashCredit-Online Loan money bee

Galaxy Loan

TiCash

CashPro-Immediate Approval

Rose Cash – Loan Cash

HamdardLoan

Bee Cash

Yocash

Sallam Loan – Online Loan App

Whale

Zenn Park -Easy Instant Help

Get Welfare

LendHome

QuickCash

Mrloan

567 Speed Loan

Rico Box – Easy Apply Online

Fori Instant Loans

99 Fast Cash Loan

Apple Qist Qarz

BG Loan

Swift Loans

A resident of Rawalpindi committed suicide after being blackmailed as he failed to return the loan payment. FIA, and other departments are probing the case from every aspect and nab the suspects.

‘Foreigners behind scam apps’

Amid the probe, FIA revealed that several local facilitators are involved who are doing scam with the help of foreigners. Offiicals also traced several contact numbers linked with culprits.