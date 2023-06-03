Beware of these illegal Housing Societies in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Major metropolises in Pakistan saw rampant growth of illegal housing societies amid massive rural-to-urban migration and several other reasons.

Scores of illegal housing societies have popped up in the country’s federal capital Islamabad. No permission and layout plans of these societies get approved by Capital Development Authority.

As of June 2023, the number of illegal societies in Islamabad hovered around 150, causing people to suffer huge losses. Islamabad’s Zone-IV remained on top of the list with over 80 illegal housing societies, while other such societies popped up in Zone-I, Zone-II, Zone-III, Zone-V.

Lately, Capital Development Authority (CDA), after being in a dormant state for some time, decided to aware people who put their hard-earned money into these lands. CDA warned people from Samana Smart City and Sawan Farm House Society, terming them illegal.

Capital administration issued instructions for people not to invest in these societies located in Zone V.

A public notice issued by CDA notified that plots are currently being sold in the name of Samana Smart City and Sawan Farm House, Zone-V, Islamabad, stating that people behind these schemes have not obtained Layout Plan approval or NOC from relevant authorities.

Officials also directed owners of these societies from publicity, marketing, and sale of plots.

Amid the growing trends of getting plots for investment or for accommodation purposes, several royal estate groups have deprived people of their money.