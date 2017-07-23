Beverages factory sealed

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed a beverage factory for labelling brand of a famous soft drink to their product near Ahmad Park, Sheikupura Road. According to PFA sources on Saturday, the PFA authorities wasted 19,000 litres of substandard beverage and took all equipments of the unit into custody.

The PFA DG ordered the staff concerned to get registered a case against the factory owners. Meanwhile, Gulshan Ravi police claimed to have arrested three kite makers during operation against kite manufacturing units besides recovering thousands of kites.

SHO Gulshan Ravi Inspector Javed Siddique along with policemen conducted a raid in the area of Rustam Park and arrested the kite makers and recovered thousands kites, papers and etc.—APP

Related