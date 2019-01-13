People, politicians and pundits are generally so attuned to and acclimatized with making such rosy claims, statements or promises that they cannot deliver a bit in practical reality. Without quoting merely a handful of those whose words and deeds are same in letter and spirit for being non-partisan, the majority say to lure what they do not mean to apply. Believe it or not it is the hidden, concealed or latent blessing of those miniature of a few folks ‘saying good and doing good’ that quietly makes a morally impoverished and bankrupt society survive!

Be it personal or social relations, merry or match-making, business or corporate affairs, political or leadership trades, what bewitches and bewilders the innocent followers are when sugar-coated words In humanity, simplicity, premiums and windfalls backfire and rip apart mutual trust and happiness sooner or later and somehow or the other. To ‘err is human’ and excusable if realized and rectified, depending on the magnitude of the mistake but it is a round-the-clock vicious circle of a world of difference between words and deeds with only a fraction of doers say what they mean and mean what they say as a ray of hope.

PARVEZ JAMIL

Karachi

