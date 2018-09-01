Betterment in country will occur gradually: Arif Alvi

LAHORE : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader and Arif Alvi asserted on Saturday that he will act as the president of the entire country and not only of his party if elected for the top slot.

A breakfast was arranged by Chaudhry brothers Speaker in Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Lahore for Alvi, PTI’s nominee for the office of president, and was attended by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chaudhry Sarwar.

Speaking to media, Arif Alvi emphasized that equal opportunities should persist in all the provinces. He maintained that deteriorations exist in the country for the past many years therefore betterment will prevail gradually.

However; he expressed hope that economic stability will not take long to occur in the country.

“PTI will strengthen those institutions which are significant in terms of revenue. Many contradictions are present in the country and as a President I will work for the state’s solidarity which remaining in the constitutional jurisdiction,” declared Alvi.

“The Prime Minister talked about the problems faced by Pakistan in his first speech. I am a Pakistani and it is my duty to look into every tribulation. I do not have the habit to sit idle. In the coming era, many issues can be resolved while uniting with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). PTI will amend the system in Punjab while keeping in view the local government system of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” said the PTI leader.

Arif Alvi is in Lahore for his presidential election campaign.

