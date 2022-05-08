Better ties with Russia will prove to be beneficial for Pakistan: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that improving relations with Russia will prove to be beneficial for Pakistan.

Addressing a virtual session to address overseas Pakistanis, the chairman PTI paid tribute to them for protesting against the conspiracy and said that I’m not anti-America, I had a great relationship with Donald Trump administration but the United States is not accustomed to the government that makes independent decisions, reports a news channel.

“I have never been against the US and Europe. Unfortunately, the Americans want to force others to follow their orders. One of our rulers [Pervez Musharraf] had joined the war on terror after a threatening call. We have nothing to do with the war on terror.”

Agencies add: He said that better ties with Russia could have ensured cheap gas and wheat for the country. He said that Pakistan’s foreign policy should be designed in its own interest.