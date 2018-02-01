Better than livestock

I have received a message from the Office of Director General Passports inquiring whether anyone in the Muzaffargarh Passport Office tried to extort any money from me when I visited that office a few days ago. The short answer is no. But the plight of this office itself is pathetic, to say the least. It is housed in a 1500 sqf rented old residence. There were over 400 applicants milling around in the limited space available there and it was a very tough situation especially for women and the elderly. My spouse and I are a very senior couple and she is further handicapped by Arthritis and Diabetes, so I tried to look for a chair to seat her but found none.

There were only three computers in the office for the entire crowd and it took us 5 hours of going through the rough-and-tumble to complete all the formalities. Half the crowd was still there when we finally left. The Passport official fees are exorbitant (two of us paid Rs 11000 as fee).

The population of Muzaffargarh district is 4.5 million, and judging from the daily crowds at this passport office, it is obvious that the government is earning at least 5 to 10 billion rupees per annum from this office alone. If this passport office is any indication of how government fleeces the public and gives torture in return, then there is no doubt that it considers its citizens no better than the livestock.

MUHAMMAD ASGHAR

Alipur Road,Muzaffargarh.

Related