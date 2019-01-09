Better relations between bench, bar urged

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

District and Session Judge, Hafizabad, Lubna Ali has said that resolving problems of lawyers is basic priority of higher judiciary as well as government and all possible resources would be provided to mitigate problems of lawyers community.

She was addressing inaugural ceremony of newly constructed Cafeteria and Chambers’ parking stand in judicial complex today. Deputy Commissioner, Naveed Shahzad Mirza and District Police Officer, Sajid kiani were also accompanied by her.

She expected that with provision of these facilities, the problems of lawyers and visitors would be mitigated in the great extant. She said that cordially and pleasant relations between Bar and Bunch was prerequisite for provision of justice to people earliest and timely and she assured that she would try his best to take steps for getting more funds for the welfare of lawyers and visitors.

