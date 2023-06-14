Better not to say ‘Good to see you’ to mastermind of Jinnah House incident: Info Minister

Federal Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that if the terms “Good to see you” and “Good Luck” were not used in court, we would not be ashamed today of the events of May 9.

Those who provided relief to those involved in the events are also culprits, she said adding we will have to make an example of those involved.

Speaking to the media after visiting Jinnah House in Lahore, Maryam Aurangzeb said that no patriotic person can see the burnt images in Jinnah House.

This is the result of foreign funding that has been ongoing since 2013. Mastermind has been identified, she said adding the plan for May 9 was made in Zaman Park, and the Chairman of PTI burnt Jinnah House. But, now he claims that he was in jail.

He plunged the youth into the fire of hatred, destroyed the memorials of the martyrs and burnt down the ambulance. Now the issue of human rights is being discussed.

Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb further said that the May 9 incident cannot be linked to anyone’s politics.