Better facilities for tourists ordered

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Senior Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and minister for Youth Affairs, Culture and Tourism Atif Khan has issued directives to provide better facilities to the tourists who to participate in the Kalash Winter Festival “Chawmoss” is the biggest festival of the year.

These directives he issued while presiding a meeting here in Peshawar on Sunday, which was also attended by member of the KP assembly Wazir Zada of Chitral, additional secretary tourism Babar Khan, Managing director Tourism Mushtaq Ahmed and other official of the ministry.

Senior minister Atif Khan said that KP Government to provide foolproof security, lighting and transportation to the tourists in the festival, that the resident of the area celebrate the event fully and the tourists enjoy the trip.

“The government would do the hundred percent to protect the ancient community of Kalash at the three valleys of the Chitral and announced 560 million for the highlighting the culture to the world” Atif Khan added.

The PTI government has strived and continues to present positive image of the country to the world and we have best opportunity through Kalashi festivals to boost the image of peaceful Pakistan to the world.

Through resident of three valleys, we have the best opportunity to work for the sustainability and preservation of the ancient culture, Khan said.

We have formed a committee for the preservation of the Kalashi culture and structures in the area and district administration with the ministry directives we have imposed band and would tolerate zero tolerance on the new construction in the three valleys of the Bumburet, Rambor and Barrier to protect the architectural designs and cultures, Atif Khan said.

Share on: WhatsApp