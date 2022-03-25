Beth Mooney leads Australia past Bangladesh

Beth Mooney scored 66 not out to rescue Australia from a major upset against Bangladesh at Wellington.

Chasing 136, Beth Mooney battled both the Bangladeshi bowlers and cold conditions to lead her side home. At 70-5, the World Cup debutants could smell an unlikely win but Mooney’s unbroken 76 run partnership with Annabel Sutherland took the six-time champs home safely.

In a match reduced to 43 overs because of rain, Bangladesh limped to 135-6 in their first-ever one-day international meeting with Australia. Lata Mondal top-scored for side with 33 as the lower order added most of Bangladesh’s run.

A target of 136 should have been a breeze for a side yet to lose a game in this tournament.

The alarm bells were raised when Australia lost three wickets for four runs, all to off-spinner Salma Khatun. Alyssa Healy was caught sweeping, captain Meg Lanning, a centurion in the previous game was bowled for a duck and Rachael Haynes was caught at mid-off.

Australia slipped into further trouble after Thalia McGrath was given lbw to Nahida Akter and Ash Gardner was bowled by Rumana Ahmed to leave Australia reeling at 70-5. The Aussies were aided by some luck as Ritu Moni dropped a simple caught-and-bowled chance when Sutherland was on four that would have left Australia 79-6.

From there, Mooney took hold of the chase with the left-hander moving her tournament tally 225 runs, having been dismissed only twice as Australia completed their seventh win from seven matches.

They will face one of England, India, or West Indies in the semifinals depending on the results of the final three first-round matches over the weekend.