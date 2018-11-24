Bestway Foundation establishes scholarship endowment fund with NUST

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In a ceremony held at National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) earlier this week, Bestway Foundation and NUST Trust Fund (NTF) signed an agreement to establish Bestway Scholarship Endowment Fundof PKR12.5 million for the benefit of financially challenged students enrolled at the University’s Undergraduate Programs. These scholarships will be given to five (5) Student Beneficiaries, primarily covering their fee expenses every year.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Irfan Sheikh, Trustee Bestway Foundation and Director Finance & CFO – Bestway Cement Limited said, “Higher education is essential for building a strong and vibrant society, whereas many talented and well deserving youth is unable to continue their education due to lack of sufficient financial resources. Bestway Foundation, in keeping with its resolve to support the deserving students, decided to set up an endowment fund with NUST to provide financial assistance to the students applying in undergraduate degree program in either of the disciplines of Environmental Engineering, Metallurgy & Materials Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering and Mechatronics Engineering.”

Bestway Foundation; established in 1987 in the UK and later in 1997 in Pakistan; is the philanthropic arm of Bestway Group UK. To date Bestway has contributed more than US$34 million to fund the charitable activities of national and international societies and support projects of communal uplift in the countries in which it operates.

