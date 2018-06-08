Bestway Cement celebrates world environment day

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Keeping true to its tradition of being an environmentally conscious organisation, Bestway Cement Limited, the largest cement manufacturer of Pakistan, celebrated World Environment Day at all four plants located in Chakwal, Farooqia, Hattar and Kallar Kahar, reiterating the Company’s commitment towards the cause of conservation and protection of environment.

Environment Day is the UN’s most important day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the protection of our environment emphasising on pressing environmental issues.

Recognizing the importance of the day, awareness walk within the plant premises to create a stir in thought process of all staff working at the plants was arranged, followed by presentation of various awareness videos about #BeatPlastic Pollution; the global environment theme for the year 2018.

Representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), District Administration and local community were also present at the event to join hands with the Company and support the measures taken to safeguard and build a favourable and healthy environment for the generations to come.

In accordance with this year’s theme, the management also decided to replace all plastic implements used across the Company with other environment friendly materials. The day concluded with plantation of trees on site and taking individual pledges from all participants of the event at all sites. All pledges written are displayed at all sites till the next year which will serve as a reminder of the obligation towards this noble cause.

Bestway Cement Limited is an environmental friendly company, and is committed to protect the environment by continuous improvements to comply with applicable national environmental standards and legislations and to up lift the socio–economic conditions of local inhabitants.