Best working relationship between police, media stressed

Multan

Additional Inspector General Police, Operations, Amir Zulifqar on Friday stressed upon the need of best working relationship between police and media to curb crime from the society.

Addressing a workshop here at Police Lines to highlight the importance of police and journalists relationship, he said that journalist community was playing a vital role in controlling crimes by highlighting different social evils.

Lauding the journalists community of Multan, he said that journalist and police relationship was need of hour to control crime, adding that media was also a reasonable source to get information.

The journalists lauded the efforts of IG Operations Amir Zulifqar for good working relationship between police and media during his service as City Police Officer (CPO) Multan. The media persons demanded Lahore like information centre in Multan for early response from police side in any case.

However, the Additional Inspector General assured them that all possible efforts would be made for establishment of information centre for Multan police.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Idrees Ahmed, CPO Sarfraz Ahmed Falki, Chief Traffic officer Muhammad Sharif Jutt and other senior officers also spoke on the occasion.—APP