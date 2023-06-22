Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that the best way to pay tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto is to follow her ideology. Benazir’s mission in Pakistan was to uphold the supremacy of law and democracy in the country’s institutions, he said.

On the occasion of Benazir Bhutto’s birth anniversary, Bilawal Bhutto, in his message, said that he and the entire party would continue to adhere firmly to Benazir’s philosophy, by upholding the supremacy of law and parliament and strengthening the country’s democratic institutions.

Today, Benazir Bhutto’s thoughts and philosophy are a beacon of light for Pakistan. In the past, Pakistan had to face many difficult situations, but people were confident that “Benazir will come and bring employment”.

Bilawal said that if the people give a mandate to the People’s Party in the general elections, the coming government would also bring employment. Benazir Bhutto is a historic and human-friendly movement. Today, the fruit of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s long and tireless struggles and sacrifices is the democracy.

Meanwhile, addressing an event, Bilawal vowed to build “modern and democratic” nation. He said, “The failure is not an option. There is a dire need to reject those who want to lead you astray”.

At the outset of his speech, he said, “Participating in today’s event is quite an honour for me.” “We have always accepted the politics of reconciliation and rejected the politics of hatred. Fighting shouldn’t be the focus of our politics, he said.

“We want to build a nation that belongs to everyone, he proclaimed. Your future is in your hands. Brotherhood must triumph over divide, and politeness must overpower our savagery,” he stressed. Bilawal acknowledged the nation was facing economic hardships, but he vowed to provide the youth of the nation with access to the employment market. “You must choose the principles that will guide your life. Unity is necessary for stability, he continued.

“The politics of this country belong to the youth,” he said, highlighting the significance of the younger demographic in society. “It is time for us to control our own fate”, he added.